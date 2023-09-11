Former Buckeye teacher arrested after alleged 'inappropriate relationship' with a student

A former Buckeye teacher is accused of several counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, the police department said on Sept. 11.

Forty-two-year-old Jessica Kramer was arrested at her home on Monday after an investigation led detectives to believe she was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student at Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies (OIAIS).

She used to teach at the school before leaving in October 2022. The crime is believed to have happened around August 2022.

Jessica Kramer

Investigators got a tip on April 18 of this year.

"The victim is a 17-year-old male student who was attending OIAIS high school. Evidence was presented to a Maricopa County Grand Jury which indicted Kramer on multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor," police said.

No more information is available.