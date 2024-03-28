Wrong-way crash near Buckeye leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt

One person is dead and several others are hurt following a wrong-way crash in the southwest Valley.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on March 27 on State Route 85 near Narramore Road. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a black car crashed into another vehicle with five people inside, including three juveniles.

The driver of the black car was pronounced dead at the scene. The victims in the other vehicle were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No identities were released.

The northbound lanes of SR 85 were shut down at milepost 147 due to the investigation. They have since been reopened.

Map of where the crash happened