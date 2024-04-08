Former Arizona teacher indicted on sexual misconduct charges

A former Buckeye teacher who was arrested last month has been indicted on sexual misconduct charges, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

Alyssa Todd, 23, was arrested after Buckeye Police said she sexually abused a 15-year-old student at Odyssey Institute for Advanced International Studies. Todd was a teacher and an athletic coach at the school.

Investigators say the abuse happened at the school and off campus for at least two months.

Alyssa Todd

On April 8, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Todd had been indicted on six counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of aggravated luring of a minor.

"It is extremely concerning to me that teachers, who are in a position of power and trust, are manipulating and taking advantage of students," Mitchell said in a statement. "I commend our prosecutors and the Buckeye Police Department for their work in ensuring this defendant is held accountable."

Todd is scheduled to go on trial in July.

