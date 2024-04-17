Man whose body was found in Phoenix area landfill identified by Buckeye Police

Officials with the Buckeye Police Department have identified the man whose body was found at a landfill on April 10.

According to a statement released on April 17, the body found at the Southwest Regional Landfill has been identified as that of 60-year-old Shawn Woofruff.

"The body was among refuse that had been delivered to the site earlier that day. This particular area of the landfill receives refuse from multiple transfer stations throughout the valley, so it is unclear where the body came from. Next of kin has now been notified," read a portion of the statement.

Police say Woodruff, who was also known as ‘Short Dog,’ did not have permanent housing, and was most recently known to frequent areas around State Route 51 and Thomas Road in Phoenix. They are asking anyone with information to call the Buckeye Police tipline at (623) 349-6411, or submit a tip online.

Area where the body was found