Arizona man arrested for child abuse after baby hospitalized with skull fractures, broken ribs: PD

By
Updated  March 27, 2024 12:17pm MST
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A man is accused of child abuse after a baby girl was hospitalized with severe injuries.

Buckeye Police say a 4-month-old child was hospitalized on March 13 with "extensive skull fractures, brain bleeding and broken ribs."

Investigators say the child had been in the care of 27-year-old David Roman before being brought to the hospital.

Roman was arrested on Tuesday at a home in Buckeye.

"After multiple medical exams and tests were conducted, it was determined the baby girl’s injuries were not accidental," police said. "Detectives arrested Roman yesterday and booked him on several counts of child abuse and endangerment."

David Roman

David Roman