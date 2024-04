Three children and six people overall were injured in a crash in Buckeye on Thursday night.

All the patients in the crash were transported to the hospital.

The crash involved two vehicles near the intersection of Beloat Road and Rainbow Road at 6:43 p.m. on April 4.

219th Avenue could be used as an alternative to Rainbow Road while emergency services assessed the damage.

No further information was provided.

Map of where the crash happened: