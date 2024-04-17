Arizona Coyotes latest; body found in Buckeye landfill identified | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the latest with Arizona Coyotes ahead of a purported deal that will relocate the NHL team out of Arizona to an update on the case of a body that was found in a West Valley landfill, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
1. Body found in Phoenix area landfill identified
Buckeye Police say they have identified the man whose body was found at a landfill in the West Valley city.
2. For one immigrant, a story of success in Arizona
A Valley man who emigrated from Mexico is living the American dream. "He is a perfect example of someone who came from absolutely nothing, couldn't even speak English, and now he's making over half a million dollars a year consistently."
3. Arrest made in school bus driver assault incident
Mesa Police officials say they have arrested a woman in connection with an assault that left a school bus driver injured.
4. Arizona Coyotes latest
The Arizona Coyotes are facing the Edmonton Oilers in Tempe on April 17, in what could be the Coyotes' final home game in Arizona. Reports have emerged in recent days that the team is set to be sold and relocated to Utah.
5. Airline ground stop results in flight delays
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 4/17/24
We have made it into the low 90s in the Valley.