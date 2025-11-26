Police search for suspect after teen is shot in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A teen boy was hospitalized after being shot in Glendale on Wednesday night, the police department said.
What we know:
The Nov. 26 shooting happened at around 7:45 p.m. near 59th and Northern avenues.
"Officers arrived and found the gunshot victim who had non-life-threatening injuries, who was later transported to a local hospital for treatment," police said.
As for the suspect, no one has been caught. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.
Map of the area where the shooting happened