Police search for suspect after teen is shot in Glendale

A teen boy was hospitalized after being shot in Glendale on Wednesday night, the police department said.

What we know:

The Nov. 26 shooting happened at around 7:45 p.m. near 59th and Northern avenues.

"Officers arrived and found the gunshot victim who had non-life-threatening injuries, who was later transported to a local hospital for treatment," police said.

As for the suspect, no one has been caught. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Map of the area where the shooting happened