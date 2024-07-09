Teen violence: Cody Kostoryz sentenced for beating of teen at Gilbert home

An East Valley teen who was charged in an attack outside a Gilbert home in late 2023 has been sentenced.

Cody Kostoryz, 18, has been sentenced to three years of probation as part of a plea deal. Kostoryz and 19-year-old Gage Garrison were arrested in February, and charged with aggravated assault in the beating of a teen at a party last December.

Per court documents, Kostoryz admitted to assaulting the teen, and even identified himself in a video that captured the incident.

The incident involving Kostoryz came months after the death of Preston Lord in Queen Creek. Seven people were arrested and indicted in connection with Preston's death. Kostoryz or Garrison are not among those who were indicted for that case.