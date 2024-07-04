Expand / Collapse search
Juveniles accused of setting Gilbert barn on fire

Updated  July 4, 2024 3:25pm MST
(Courtesy: Jeni Jones)

GILBERT, Ariz. - Two people have been arrested, according to Gilbert Police officials, following a fire at a home in the East Valley town.

In a statement posted to the department's Facebook page, officials say police and fire crews were called to the area of Higley and Guadalupe Roads just before 10:00 p.m. on July 3 for a structure fire.

"Upon arrival, fire and police personnel observed a large, detached building engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished a short time later. There were no injuries reported," read a portion of the statement.

Video we obtained showed flames shooting out of a structure.  Photos sent by the property owner show the structure was a barn that held various vehicles.

The two people arrested, who are only identified as juveniles by Gilbert Police, are accused of arson and endangerment. An investigation remains ongoing.

