Juveniles accused of setting Gilbert barn on fire

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Courtesy: Jeni Jones)

Two people have been arrested, according to Gilbert Police officials, following a fire at a home in the East Valley town.

In a statement posted to the department's Facebook page, officials say police and fire crews were called to the area of Higley and Guadalupe Roads just before 10:00 p.m. on July 3 for a structure fire.

"Upon arrival, fire and police personnel observed a large, detached building engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished a short time later. There were no injuries reported," read a portion of the statement.

Video we obtained showed flames shooting out of a structure. Photos sent by the property owner show the structure was a barn that held various vehicles.

The two people arrested, who are only identified as juveniles by Gilbert Police, are accused of arson and endangerment. An investigation remains ongoing.

Area where the fire happened