Juveniles accused of setting Gilbert barn on fire
(Courtesy: Jeni Jones)
GILBERT, Ariz. - Two people have been arrested, according to Gilbert Police officials, following a fire at a home in the East Valley town.
In a statement posted to the department's Facebook page, officials say police and fire crews were called to the area of Higley and Guadalupe Roads just before 10:00 p.m. on July 3 for a structure fire.
"Upon arrival, fire and police personnel observed a large, detached building engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished a short time later. There were no injuries reported," read a portion of the statement.
Video we obtained showed flames shooting out of a structure. Photos sent by the property owner show the structure was a barn that held various vehicles.
The two people arrested, who are only identified as juveniles by Gilbert Police, are accused of arson and endangerment. An investigation remains ongoing.