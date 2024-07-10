Expand / Collapse search
Rollover crash leaves Gilbert Police car on its roof in Queen Creek

By
Updated  July 10, 2024 5:54pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(SkyFOX photo)

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - A Gilbert Police vehicle ended up on its roof after a rollover crash in Queen Creek on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Power Road and Chandler Heights Road just before 4 p.m.

Along with the police SUV, another car could be seen nearby on the sidewalk.

The police department says the SUV was a K-9 unit and the officer was driving to an unrelated emergency call when the crash happened.

Both the officer and a K-9 officer weren't hurt.

SkyFOX view of the crash:

Map of where the crash took place: