Rollover crash leaves Gilbert Police car on its roof in Queen Creek
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - A Gilbert Police vehicle ended up on its roof after a rollover crash in Queen Creek on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened at the intersection of Power Road and Chandler Heights Road just before 4 p.m.
Along with the police SUV, another car could be seen nearby on the sidewalk.
The police department says the SUV was a K-9 unit and the officer was driving to an unrelated emergency call when the crash happened.
Both the officer and a K-9 officer weren't hurt.