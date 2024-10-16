2 dead in I-10 crash south of Phoenix

The Brief Two people were killed in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 south of Phoenix on Oct. 16. The victims were not identified. The crash shut down I-10 in both directions between Riggs and Casa Blanca Roads.



Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The crash happened on Oct. 16 at milepost 169, which is about two miles south of Riggs Road.

DPS says four vehicles were involved, and two people were pronounced dead at the scene. They were not identified.

I-10 is closed in both directions between Riggs and Casa Blanca Roads.

Drivers should avoid the area. It's unknown when the highway will reopen.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Two people were killed in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 south of Phoenix on Oct. 16. (KSAZ-TV)