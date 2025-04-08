$2.9M lottery ticket sold at Scottsdale Safeway

The Brief A $2.9 million The Pick ticket was sold at a Safeway near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Thompson Peak Parkway. The winning numbers were 22, 26, 31, 34, 35 and 36.



Someone in Arizona is a big winner after a lottery ticket worth nearly $3 million was sold at a Valley grocery store.

What they're saying:

The Arizona Lottery says a $2.9 million ticket for "The Pick" jackpot was sold at a Safeway in Scottsdale, near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Thompson Peak Parkway.

The winning numbers for the April 5 drawing were 22, 26, 31, 34, 35 and 36.

Dig deeper:

The odds of winning "The Pick" jackpot are 1 in 7,059,052.

Map of the Safeway grocery store