Rose Fire burning in Wickenburg shuts down US 60, forces evacuations

Updated  June 12, 2024 7:37pm MST
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Rose Fire burning in Wickenburg forced the shutdown of US 60 in both directions in the area and some residents to evacuate on June 12.

The fire broke out Wednesday night at San Domingo Peak Trail, milepost 115. Residents who live between mileposts 114-116, the Rio Vista Hills community, are told to leave their homes because of fire danger.

The fire is 150 acres, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said.

No more information is available.

More information on evacuations:

Those living on the west side of US 60 need to evacuate to the Wickenburg Community Center.

Those living on the east side of US 60 need to evacuate to Morristown.

Turtleback Mountain Ranch is on "SET" mode, meaning to be alert of the fire danger around you.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN ABOUT THE STATE'S READY, SET, GO SYSTEM

A message from Maricopa County Emergency Management:

 "A ‘Go’ notice has been issued for Rio Vista Hills community south of Wickenburg and along US60 due to the Rose Wildfire burning along US60.  Residents in the area should evacuate now. Remember to take water, snacks, prescriptions, identification, leashes and carriers for pets, pet food, and other necessary items for you and your family.  US60 closed in both directions. Residents needing assistance are encouraged to go to the Wickenburg Community Center 160 N Valentine St, Wickenburg AZ."

Map of the area where the fire is burning: