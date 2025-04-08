ASU student accidentally boards wrong boat; here's what happened next

The Brief An ASU student accidentally boarded the wrong boat in London and got the experience of a lifetime. The boat was filled with Southend United Football Club fans who were headed to a match. He was warmly embraced by the fans, and they even got him a ticket to the game.



An ASU student spending the semester abroad in London got more than a sightseeing tour.

A simple mistake landed Evan Johnston of Tempe right in the middle of the international football culture.

What we know:

The 21-year-old is a double major at Barrett, The Honors College at Arizona State University, and had plans for a history cruise.

Instead, he accidentally boarded the wrong boat, but created a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

He got onto a boat filled with Southend United Football Club fans headed to watch a match.

"I was completely out of my element," Johnston said in an interview on April 8.

The finance and economy major had plans to peacefully cruise River Thames and see London’s historic sights.

"It was just incomparable," he said. "A bunch of dudes that were singing chants, drinking a lot, and just having a good time."

The fun didn’t stop there.

Dig deeper:

Fans like Andy Ward took him under his wing, finding him a ticket to the game and teaching him the ways of Shrimpers fans.

‘I’m a Shrimpers fan till I die now’

With a new jersey on the way, he says the game won’t be his last.

"Welcoming and energetic atmosphere. I just love the vibe of it all. So now I'm really dedicated to the team. I mean, I'm going to go to some more games in the coming weeks," Johnston said.

The team is welcoming him back next weekend for a private tour and a chance to meet the players.

"I’m a Shrimpers fan till I die now," he said.

What's next:

Johnston will return to the Valley in May with a new Southend United jersey, now a forever fan and new friends in the U.K.