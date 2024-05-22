18-year-old arrested for man's west Phoenix murder: police

An 18-year-old has been arrested for the murder of a man in west Phoenix.

The shooting happened at around 9:45 p.m. on March 19 near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found 39-year-old Jacob Schottenbauer with at least one gunshot wound. Schottenbauer was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died on April 1.

Phoenix Police said Herson Robledo was arrested on May 20.

Herson Robledo, 18, was arrested for the murder of 39-year-old Jacob Schottenbauer, who was shot near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street, Phoenix Police said.

"Since the date of this homicide, investigators have worked tirelessly to identify the suspect," Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

Robledo was booked into jail and is accused of murder.

No other suspects are being sought in connection to Schottenbauer's murder.

Map of area where the shooting happened