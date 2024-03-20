1 detained after man shot near west Phoenix intersection

One person is in custody after a man was shot late Tuesday night in west Phoenix.

The shooting happened at around 9:45 p.m. on March 19 near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Officers responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

"Suspects were seen running from the area and officers immediately began to check the neighborhood and detained one man," Phoenix Police said. "Follow up searches in the neighborhood were made however no other suspects were found."

The man who was detained was not identified.

The intersection remains closed on Wednesday morning.

