Father, 2 children dead in apparent murder-suicide: Surprise Police

Three people are dead, including two young children, following an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a home in Surprise.

The incident happened on May 20 near Bell and Litchfield Roads. Surprise Police say they received a call just after 12:30 p.m., from a woman who said she was going through a divorce with her estranged husband, 34-year-old Brock Mater, and her 7-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter were visiting their father, Mater, over the weekend.

The woman told police she hadn't heard from Mater or her children, and her children's school called her to report an unexcused absence.

"The mother informed officers that she had attempted to call the children’s father multiple times without success," police said. "The mother then went to his residence and knocked on the door multiple times without a response."

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Officers went to Mater's home. He did not respond after officers knocked on the door and tried calling him. Officers entered the home and found Mater and both children dead.

"All three had gunshot wounds to the head in an apparent murder-suicide," police said. "Officers located a rifle across the father’s lap."

Investigators say Mater was undergoing mental health treatment.

Brock Mater (Surprise PD)

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.

Map of area where the shooting happened