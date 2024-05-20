Body cam shows Surprise Police go into barricaded home to rescue baby who'd been shot

Body camera video shows the intense moments when Surprise Police officers went into a barricaded home to rescue a baby who had been shot several times.

The Surprise Police Department wrapped up a press conference on Monday afternoon, releasing more details on a May 17 hostage situation ending with a house in flames and the suspect taking his own life.

This is a crime that’s rattled this community. The whole day was chaotic within the often-quiet neighborhood.

The baby is recovering from gunshots after police say his own father shot him.

In the newly released body cam footage of the baby's rescue, you can see officers grabbing seven-month-old baby Jaxson from the home.

Cell phone video captures the moment from the angle of the upstairs balcony. Officers in tactical gear surrounded the home, armed with weapons.

Investigators say 51-year-old Todd Christopher Marchetii, identified as the father of Jaxson, broke into the child’s mother’s home around 3 a.m. with a machete and would not let them leave.

Police say Jaxson’s mom, Allie, had left Marchetti and believe this incident was about power and control.

Investigators say Allie escaped and ran to a construction crew who helped her call for help. Police arrived, and fearing for the baby’s safety, forced entry into the home.

Jaxson was shot multiple times in his lower limbs. Crews airlifted him to Phoenix Children’s Hospital where he’s undergone three operations.

Jaxson, police say, is doing OK.

SWAT teams tried to negotiate with Marchetti when a fire started from inside the home. Once it was safe for crews to enter, they found Marchetti dead.

The fire is still under investigation.

First responders praise Allie for her quick, life-saving actions.

"The biggest hero of the day is Allie, Jaxson’s mom," said Surprise Fire Chief Brenden Espie.

Jaxson’s family told police that he does not cry. The fact that he called out to officers is being thought of as a little miracle.

Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .