Dental assistant indicted; Arizona burglary suspects caught on camera l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - A man accused of molesting children while working as an East Valley dental assistant has been indicted by a grand jury, two men who police say were caught on camera breaking into a home have been arrested, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 23.
1. Dental assistant indicted for alleged abuse
A man accused of molesting at least three children while working at a Chandler dental office has been indicted by a grand jury, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.
2. Alleged burglars caught on camera
Chandler burglary suspects caught on camera
Two men caught on camera breaking into a Chandler home have been arrested, police said. The incident happened near Riggs and Lindsay Roads. The suspects, Branden Anaya and David Santos, are accused of second-degree burglary.
3. Trump leads Biden in AZ, poll says
A new survey asking voters from key states who they would vote for in the upcoming presidential election found Trump is leading Biden 48% to 44% across the seven key swing states in play — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
4. New athletic director at ASU
Graham Rossini, who previously worked for the Arizona Diamondbacks, takes over for Ray Anderson, who stepped down as athletic director last year.
5. Phoenix mayor running for reelection
Kate Gallego announces reelection campaign
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced on May 23 she is running for reelection. Gallego first took office in March 2019 after a special election following the resignation of Greg Stanton. Gallego was reelected in 2020. If reelected again, this would be her final term.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/23/24
Sunny, breezy and warm in the Valley with a high in the 90s