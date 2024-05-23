Expand / Collapse search

Dental assistant indicted; Arizona burglary suspects caught on camera l Morning News Brief

By
Published  May 23, 2024 9:56am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
morning brief may 23 article

PHOENIX - A man accused of molesting children while working as an East Valley dental assistant has been indicted by a grand jury, two men who police say were caught on camera breaking into a home have been arrested, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 23.

1. Dental assistant indicted for alleged abuse 

Featured

Chandler dental assistant indicted for sexually abusing child patients: MCAO
article

Chandler dental assistant indicted for sexually abusing child patients: MCAO

A man accused of molesting at least three children while working at a Chandler dental office has been indicted by a grand jury, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

2. Alleged burglars caught on camera

Chandler burglary suspects caught on camera

Two men caught on camera breaking into a Chandler home have been arrested, police said. The incident happened near Riggs and Lindsay Roads. The suspects, Branden Anaya and David Santos, are accused of second-degree burglary.

3. Trump leads Biden in AZ, poll says

Featured

Trump widens lead over Biden in key battleground states: poll
article

Trump widens lead over Biden in key battleground states: poll

A new survey asking voters from key states who they would vote for in the upcoming presidential election found Trump is leading Biden 48% to 44% across the seven key swing states in play — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

4. New athletic director at ASU

Featured

Graham Rossini named new ASU athletic director
article

Graham Rossini named new ASU athletic director

Graham Rossini, who previously worked for the Arizona Diamondbacks, takes over for Ray Anderson, who stepped down as athletic director last year.

5. Phoenix mayor running for reelection

Kate Gallego announces reelection campaign

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced on May 23 she is running for reelection. Gallego first took office in March 2019 after a special election following the resignation of Greg Stanton. Gallego was reelected in 2020. If reelected again, this would be her final term.

Today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/23/24

Sunny, breezy and warm in the Valley with a high in the 90s