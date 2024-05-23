Chandler dental assistant indicted for sexually abusing child patients: MCAO

A man accused of molesting at least three children while working at a Chandler dental office has been indicted by a grand jury, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

Deion Garcia, 27, was arrested on May 10 after Chandler Police received a report from the parents of a 6-year-old girl who claimed Garcia touched her inappropriately while she was being scanned for an X-ray.

During their investigation, police identified two other alleged victims, ages 4 and 6.

"Child abuse by a trusted adult is every parent’s worst nightmare," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement. "The three victims in this case have been scarred for life, and we must now seek justice for them to the fullest extent of the law."

Garcia was indicted on one count of molestation of a child, and 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

His trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 19.