Recreational water users stranded on island in Salt River, MCSO sends rescue team

A rescue team has been sent to help a group of people stuck on Pirates Island on the Lower Salt River.

It is located just south of the Pebble Beach Recreation Area off the Bush Highway.

The group was described as approximately 100-150 tubers by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

They were believed to be tubing in strong rapids when they got stuck.

MCSO added that there were no reported drownings.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is running the operation to bring the stranded group ashore to safety.

Recreational use of Salt River paused for rescue

Gates to Water Users, a popular access point for kayakers and tubers, are closed while the rescue operation takes place.

Map of where the tubers are stranded: