Ghost Fire in Apache Junction causes State Route 88 closure, multiple units scramble to contain flames

State Route 88 eastbound is closed near Apache Junction due to a fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Goldfield Ghost Town was safely evacuated due to the proximity of the fire, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office told FOX 10 Phoenix.

The Bureau of Land Management coincidentally named it the Ghost Fire and said they were sending multiple resources to control the blaze just east of the Valley near Lost Dutchman State Park.

The stretch of road that was closed ranged from First Water Road to Lost Dutchman State Park Boulevard on SR 88, about three miles.

Access to Lost Dutchman State Park was cut off because of the fire, according to Arizona State Parks.

The closure affects travelers returning to the Valley from Canyon Lake.

