Dog owner accused of manslaughter following deadly attack: PCSD

The Brief 60-year-old Martin Martinez is accused of manslaughter and other offenses in connection with a dog attack. The incident happened in Tucson on March 30. The victim, who died on April 2, was identified as 43-year-old Kevin Renguul.



Officials with the Pima County Sheriff's Department say a man has been arrested in connection with a dog attack that led to another person's death late in March.

What we know:

Per a statement released on April 3, the attack happened on March 30. Officials with PCSD said deputies responded at around 6:10 a.m. to an area near Valencia and Mark Road in Tucson, following a report of an unknown problem.

"Upon arrival, deputies located 43-year-old Kevin Renguul lying in the roadway, suffering from severe injuries across his body," read a portion of the statement. "Mr. Renguul was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Tragically, on April 2, 2025, Mr. Renguul succumbed to his injuries."

Investigators said based on a preliminary investigation, Renguul was attacked by abour five dogs that had escaped from a property nearby.

"The dogs were reportedly under the care of 60-year-old Martin Martinez, who housed them on his property. Detectives discovered that the canines had a history of being aggressive and had previously attacked a neighbor," read a portion of the statement.

Martinez, according to officials, was arrested and initially accused of felony endangerment and felony assault by a vicious animal. Following Renguul's death, however, Martinez is also accused of manslaughter.

What we don't know:

Officials with PCSD did not identify the dogs' breed.

What's next:

An investigation remains ongoing.

Area where the deadly attack happened