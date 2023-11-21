Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Shooting shocks Phoenix family; domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a crime that has a Phoenix family in fear to new developments in Israel's war against Hamas, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

1. Family in fear after pet was shot

Featured

'It could've been a child': Man accused of shooting dog in the face while boy was nearby | Crime Files
article

'It could've been a child': Man accused of shooting dog in the face while boy was nearby | Crime Files

"I heard a loud bang, and then Falco yelling, screaming, blood rushing down him," said the dog's owner.

2. Suspect in deadly shooting identified

Featured

Suspect accused of shooting, killing 2 men at Glendale bus stop
article

Suspect accused of shooting, killing 2 men at Glendale bus stop

When officers got to the scene, they found 69-year-old Richard Hodakievic and 24-year-old Jaquey James with multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims died from their injuries.

3. Pursuit ends in far East Valley

Featured

Domestic violence suspect in custody following pursuit: PCSO
article

Domestic violence suspect in custody following pursuit: PCSO

Officials say the suspect was wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident that happened in San Tan Valley.

4. New development in Israel-Hamas war

Featured

Israeli cabinet greenlights cease-fire deal with Hamas, involving the release of hostages
article

Israeli cabinet greenlights cease-fire deal with Hamas, involving the release of hostages

Israel’s Cabinet has approved a cease-fire deal with the Hamas militant group that would bring a temporary halt to a devastating war that has stretched on for over six weeks.

5. FOX 10 Investigates: Rehab homes almost took over Laveen community

Featured

'American nightmare': How 30 unlicensed rehab homes nearly took over a Laveen community
article

'American nightmare': How 30 unlicensed rehab homes nearly took over a Laveen community

How did 30 unlicensed & unregulated sober living homes nearly take over a brand new Laveen community? A neighbor says her American dream of owning a home turned into an "American nightmare" once she learned about the homes' connection to a behavioral health provider accused of Medicaid fraud.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 11/21/2023

It looks like we can expect gorgeous weather in the days ahead!