Nightly Roundup: Jane Doe identified; Pro-Palestine ASU group speaks out

PHOENIX - From officials solving one mystery surrounding a Jane Doe case to problems facing Arizona universities, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, November 16, 2023.
1. A Jane Doe no longer
Officials with DNA Doe Project say they have identified a woman whose remains were found in a rural part of the far East Valley in the early 1990s.
2. Arizona university dealing with financial woes
The clock is ticking for University of Arizona, as the school's administration needs to present a plan to the Arizona Board of Regents on how they will address a growing financial problem.
3. Tragedy along the I-10
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the collision happened at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 16 along the shoulder of the freeway.
4. ASU Pro-Palestine group speaks out after meeting chaos
Students with the ASU group 'Students for Justice in Palestine' are speaking out after a student government meeting recently was marred by clash between supporters of Palestine and Israel.
5. Private Arizona university appealing fine imposed by federal officials
Grand Canyon University, which enrolls more than 100,000 students mostly in online programs, said it’s filing an appeal with the U.S. Education Department on Thursday. If it fails, the Phoenix-based school said it’s prepared to file a federal lawsuit.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 11/16/2023
It looks like we're saying goodbye to the 80s, and just in time for Thanksgiving week!