Mother killed, daughter hurt in head-on wrong-way crash in Apache Junction

A mother was killed in an Apache Junction wrong-way head-on crash and her daughter was hurt, the Arizona DPS said.

The crash happened Saturday night, Jan. 20, around 9:50 p.m.

DPS says they got several reports around 9:36 p.m. of a driver in a blue truck driving "all over the road" on US 60 near Silly Mountain Road. A short time later, they got reports of the driver heading the wrong way, driving eastbound in the westbound lanes – then the driver reportedly started driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.

"Shortly after these reports, a head-on collision occurred between the wrong-way vehicle and a small sport utility vehicle at approximately milepost 199 on US-60," DPS said.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No one else was in the car with him.

"The female driver of the sport utility vehicle was driving with her young daughter. Both the mother and daughter were transported to trauma centers with serious injuries. After arriving at the hospital, the mother was pronounced deceased by hospital staff," DPS said.

Impairment is being investigated as a possible factor in this crash.

No names have been released in this case.

Map of where the crash happened: