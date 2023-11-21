Domestic violence suspect in custody following pursuit: PCSO

Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office say they have taken a person into custody, following a pursuit that ended in the far East Valley.

According to a brief statement, deputies were looking for what they described as a "violent suspect" from a felony domestic violence incident that happened in San Tan Valley on the morning of Nov. 21.

"The suspect was located in Mesa, and initiated a vehicle pursuit," read a portion of the statement. "The suspect rammed one PCSO vehicle, went wrong-way head-on with a second patrol vehicle, and caused a third patrol vehicle to sustain damage."

The suspect, according to officials with PCSO, was later stopped near a roundabout along State Route 88 in Apache Junction.

"All deputies are being checked over as a precaution, but no major injuries," read a portion of the statement.

An investigation remains ongoing.