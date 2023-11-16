Remains of 'Apache Junction Jane Doe' identified, group announces

Officials with a group called "DNA Doe Project" announced on Nov. 16 that the mystery surrounding the Apache Junction Jane Doe case has finally been solved.

In a statement, officials announce that they have identified the remains of the female as that of Melody Harrison.

We have reported on the Apache Junction Jane Doe case in recent years. In our August 2021 report, it was reported that a body was discovered by a man who was walking his dog in a rural area of Pinal County, near the intersection of Idaho Road and Baseline.

The body was discovered in August 1992. An autopsy at the time failed to determine the cause of death, but investigators believe the body was in the area for nearly five weeks before the discovery was made.

The missing person was previously described as possibly a half-Hispanic, a quarter African American and a quarter white, likely in the age range of 16 to 18 when she died. The description is based on a DNA profile that was developed after her death.

By 2021, investigators have identified close relatives of the missing person, and in 2022, we reported that Apache Junction Police and the DNA Doe Project have partnered up to uncover her identity.

Officials detail challenges in identifying Harrison

Apache Junction Jane Doe

According to the statement released by DNA Doe Project officials, it took five years, in addition to help from over a dozen volunteer investigative genetic genealogists to find a breakthrough in the case.

Eventually, investigators identified the Jane Doe as Harrison, a woman who was reported missing from Phoenix.

Investigators also noted that the process of identifying Harrison was complicated by adoptions, as well as Harrison's relatives. Some of her relatives, according to investigators, were of Mexican and African American descent, and both populations are underrepresented in DNA databases.

"Complications with adoptions, misattributed parentage, and underrepresented population demographics never deterred DDP’s genealogists from working on this case after five years of research," said DOA Doe Project researcher Bryan Worters, in the statement. "Although bittersweet, it is an honor to have played a role in restoring Melody’s identity and giving her family answers."

Where Harrison was found in 1992