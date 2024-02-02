Peoria man indicted for murder in US 60 wrong-way crash that killed mother, injured daughter

A Peoria man has been indicted for murder by a grand jury in connection to a wrong-way crash that left a woman dead and her young daughter injured.

The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 in Apache Junction. Authorities received multiple 911 calls of a truck driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the U.S. 60 near Mountain View Road. Shortly after, the truck crashed into an SUV.

The driver of the truck, 37-year-old Adam Parker, was hospitalized with serious injuries. He was arrested and booked into jail upon being released from the hospital.

Elizabeth McAloon, the 28-year-old driver of the SUV, was taken to a hospital where she died. McAloon's 7-year-old daughter was also in the SUV and suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Parker's blood-alcohol content was over 0.23, the Pinal County Attorney's Office said, citing court documents.

Adam Parker

On Feb. 2, Parker was indicted for second-degree murder and aggravated assault. He was arraigned on Friday in court.

"This incident shows a tragic and real-life consequence of driving impaired," Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer said. "Our thoughts are with the victim's family and especially the young child who is now without her mother."

Map of where the crash happened