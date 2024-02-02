Peoria man indicted for murder in US 60 wrong-way crash that killed mother, injured daughter
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A Peoria man has been indicted for murder by a grand jury in connection to a wrong-way crash that left a woman dead and her young daughter injured.
The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 in Apache Junction. Authorities received multiple 911 calls of a truck driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the U.S. 60 near Mountain View Road. Shortly after, the truck crashed into an SUV.
The driver of the truck, 37-year-old Adam Parker, was hospitalized with serious injuries. He was arrested and booked into jail upon being released from the hospital.
Elizabeth McAloon, the 28-year-old driver of the SUV, was taken to a hospital where she died. McAloon's 7-year-old daughter was also in the SUV and suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Parker's blood-alcohol content was over 0.23, the Pinal County Attorney's Office said, citing court documents.
Adam Parker
On Feb. 2, Parker was indicted for second-degree murder and aggravated assault. He was arraigned on Friday in court.
"This incident shows a tragic and real-life consequence of driving impaired," Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer said. "Our thoughts are with the victim's family and especially the young child who is now without her mother."