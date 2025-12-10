Man rescued from top of Phoenix mountain; Grammy-nominated musician killed l Morning News Brief
From the rescue of a hiker who spent over 12 hours on top of a Phoenix mountain to a Grammy-nominated musician who died after being hit by a car while walking his dogs, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 10.
1. Man spends night on Camelback Mountain
What we know:
A hiker who got stuck along Echo Canyon Trail was rescued after spending the night on Camelback Mountain.
Dig deeper:
Phoenix Fire Department Capt. DJ Lee said crews flew a cellphone, water, blankets and food up to the hiker because their rescue operation was delayed due to dark night skies.
2. Musician killed in crash
What we know:
Grammy-nominated musician Roderick Macleod died after being hit by a car in Hopkinton, Rhode Island.
Dig deeper:
According to police, the suspected driver, 41-year-old Shannon N. Godbout, has over 100 prior arrests and was found with illegal drugs.
3. Scottsdale schools closing
What we know:
The Scottsdale Unified School District approved the permanent closure of Pima Elementary and Echo Canyon K-8 schools.
Dig deeper:
The closures are a response to declining enrollment and an anticipated budget shortfall that could reach $9 million by 2026.
4. Opera singer killed
What we know:
Grammy-nominated opera singer Jubilant Sykes died following a dispute with his son at their Santa Monica, California home, police said.
The backstory:
Sykes' career included performances at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center and the Apollo Theater — as well as hundreds of other major venues around the globe.
5. Arrest made in Phoenix double shooting
The backstory:
On Jan. 15, 2024, 62-year-old Willie Earl Dodd and a woman were found with gunshot wounds. The woman survived, but Dodd died at the hospital.
Update:
Police said 47-year-old Gary Cole Jr. has been arrested in connection with the shooting.