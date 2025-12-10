Man rescued from top of Phoenix mountain; Grammy-nominated musician killed l Morning News Brief

article

From the rescue of a hiker who spent over 12 hours on top of a Phoenix mountain to a Grammy-nominated musician who died after being hit by a car while walking his dogs, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 10.

1. Man spends night on Camelback Mountain

What we know:

A hiker who got stuck along Echo Canyon Trail was rescued after spending the night on Camelback Mountain.

Dig deeper:

Phoenix Fire Department Capt. DJ Lee said crews flew a cellphone, water, blankets and food up to the hiker because their rescue operation was delayed due to dark night skies.

2. Musician killed in crash

What we know:

Grammy-nominated musician Roderick Macleod died after being hit by a car in Hopkinton, Rhode Island.

Dig deeper:

According to police, the suspected driver, 41-year-old Shannon N. Godbout, has over 100 prior arrests and was found with illegal drugs.

3. Scottsdale schools closing

What we know:

The Scottsdale Unified School District approved the permanent closure of Pima Elementary and Echo Canyon K-8 schools.

Dig deeper:

The closures are a response to declining enrollment and an anticipated budget shortfall that could reach $9 million by 2026.

4. Opera singer killed

What we know:

Grammy-nominated opera singer Jubilant Sykes died following a dispute with his son at their Santa Monica, California home, police said.

The backstory:

Sykes' career included performances at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center and the Apollo Theater — as well as hundreds of other major venues around the globe.

5. Arrest made in Phoenix double shooting

The backstory:

On Jan. 15, 2024, 62-year-old Willie Earl Dodd and a woman were found with gunshot wounds. The woman survived, but Dodd died at the hospital.

Update:

Police said 47-year-old Gary Cole Jr. has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

A look at today's weather

