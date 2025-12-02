3 hurt following multi-vehicle crash involving construction vehicle: Scottsdale PD

article

The Brief 3 people are reportedly injured following a three-vehicle crash in Scottsdale, according to police. The crash happened in the area of Cactus Road and 74th Street. At least one person was taken to the hospital, police said.



Scottsdale Police say crews are at the scene of a crash that involved three vehicles.

What we know:

The crash happened in the area of Cactus Road and 74th Street.

Police said one of the vehicles was a construction vehicle, and a photo shows the vehicle crashed into a nearby residential yard.

"EMS are treating 3 people for injuries. At least one person is being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.

