3 hurt following multi-vehicle crash involving construction vehicle: Scottsdale PD
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Police say crews are at the scene of a crash that involved three vehicles.
What we know:
The crash happened in the area of Cactus Road and 74th Street.
Police said one of the vehicles was a construction vehicle, and a photo shows the vehicle crashed into a nearby residential yard.
"EMS are treating 3 people for injuries. At least one person is being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.
