3 hurt following multi-vehicle crash involving construction vehicle: Scottsdale PD

Published  December 2, 2025 1:20pm MST
Scottsdale
    • 3 people are reportedly injured following a three-vehicle crash in Scottsdale, according to police.
    • The crash happened in the area of Cactus Road and 74th Street.
    • At least one person was taken to the hospital, police said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Police say crews are at the scene of a crash that involved three vehicles.

The crash happened in the area of Cactus Road and 74th Street.

Police said one of the vehicles was a construction vehicle, and a photo shows the vehicle crashed into a nearby residential yard.

"EMS are treating 3 people for injuries. At least one person is being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.

