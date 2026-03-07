Seen on TV: March 7
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Saturday, March 7, 2026
Arizona Disabled Sports
COTA for Rylee
El Rio Vivo 2026
- March 7
- 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Liberty Wildlife
- 2600 E. Elwood St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85040
- 480-998-5550
- Free admission
- https://libertywildlife.org
UMOM 5k & Block Party
- March 7
- 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- SRP Pera Club
- 1 E. Continental Dr.
- Tempe, AZ 85288
- www.umom.org/5k
Rodeo Scottsdale
- March 7, 7 p.m.
- March 8, 2 p.m.
- WestWorld of Scottsdale
- Equidome Arena
- 16601 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- https://rodeoscottsdale.com
Scottsdale Family ArtsFest
- March 7
- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Scottsdale Civic Center
- 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- Free admission
- https://scottsdalearts.org
Arizona Science Center
- 600 E. Washington St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- 602-716-2000
- https://www.azscience.org
Tiger Yoga
- March 7, 9 a.m.
- Benefits Gilbert H.S. softball team
- https://www.instagram.com/p/DVbcV7mAZMs