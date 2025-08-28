AZ lawmaker, her daughter brought box cutter into Maryvale High School to test weapons detection system: PXU

The Brief AZ Rep. Lydia Hernandez and her daughter, Cassandra, allegedly tried to bring a box cutter into Maryvale High School on Aug. 25. Hernandez and her daughter claimed they were testing the school's weapons detection system, according to the Phoenix Union High School District. On Aug. 19, a 16-year-old student died after being stabbed by another student inside a classroom.



An Arizona state lawmaker and her daughter allegedly tried to smuggle a box cutter into Maryvale High School to test its weapons detection system. The incident comes days after a student died after being stabbed inside a classroom.

The backstory:

On Aug. 19, police say a school safety officer at the school was alerted by staff members that two students got into a fight in a classroom.

"The officer was directed to the administration building, where he detained one of the students involved," police said. "A second student was located by officers and firefighters suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was quickly treated on scene and rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries."

The victim was later identified as 16-year-old Michael Montoya II. The suspect in the deadly stabbing, 16-year-old Chris Aguilar, was arrested and booked into jail. He's accused of second-degree murder and is being charged as an adult.

What we know:

The Phoenix Union High School District says Lydia Hernandez and her adult daughter, Cassandra Hernandez, caused a disruption on Aug. 25 by "knowingly bringing an unauthorized weapon onto campus."

The district says Hernandez and her daughter recorded on their phones as they tried to pass a box cutter through the school's weapons detectors. The alarm was activated during the incident and the box cutter was found.

"At this time, Lydia told the staff that she was video recording the interaction and that she was testing the weapon detection systems," PXU said in a news release.

Both Hernandez and her daughter were escorted out of the main office and were asked to leave campus.

Lydia Hernandez is a Democratic state lawmaker representing District 24, which includes Maryvale High School. She is also the president of the Cartwright School District's governing board. Cassandra Hernandez is also a governing board member. Neither are parents of Maryvale High School students.

What they're saying:

FOX 10 spoke with Phoenix City Council members Betty Guardado and Anna Hernandez, who are calling for both women to step down from their positions.

"I honestly and strongly believe that Lydia should step down. Her and her daughter have no good intentions on doing this. This was about them. This was not about the families," said Guardado.

"This is very serious. This is very serious. We're talking about the loss of life of a student, of a member of our community. For her to do this, this is a slap in the face to those families, to the entire community," said Hernandez.

FOX 10 reached out to Lydia Hernanez. She denied the school district's accusations but did not elaborate on the incident.

What's next:

The Phoenix Police Department could not verify if a report was filed on the incident.

PXU says it is reviewing evidence, video surveillance and witness statements, and "will pursue all legal options, including pressing charges and trespassing the individuals from coming back to our campuses."

