Maryvale High School stabbing: Students return to campus

By
Updated  August 25, 2025 7:27am MST
Education
FOX 10 Phoenix
Maryvale HS stabbing: Students to return to school

The Brief

    • Students at Maryvale High School are returning to campus on Aug. 25, following a stabbing almost a week ago.
    • The incident resulted in the death of a 16-year-old student.
    • The suspect is being charged as an adult.

PHOENIX - Almost a week after a 16-year-old was stabbed and killed at Maryvale High School in Phoenix, students have returned to the school campus.

The backstory:

The deadly incident happened on Aug. 19.

According to Phoenix Police, a school safety officer was alerted by school staff members that an assault had happened inside a classroom.

"The officer was directed to the administration building, where he detained one of the students involved," police said. "A second student was located by officers and firefighters suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was quickly treated on scene and rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries."

The victim was identified as Michael Montoya II, and on Aug. 21, the suspect was identified by Phoenix Police as 16-year-old Chris Daniel Aguilar.

Per court documents, Aguilar is accused of a count of second-degree murder. He is being charged as an adult.

According to investigators, one post made on social media stated that Aguilar and Montoya met up on Aug. 18 for a deal, and Montoya allegedly robbed Aguilar of a firearm.

"The defendant was mad about the robbery and made statements that he was going to murder the victim," read a portion of the court documents.

Local perspective:

In the days following the incident, students were learning from home.

Meanwhile, some parents have expressed concerns in the incident's aftermath.

"I don't think she's safe here at all," said Rocio Solis, whose daughter attends Maryvale High School as a senior. "I don't think [anybody] deserves that, especially if you think your kid is in a safe zone."

What's next:

A judge has set a $500,000 cash-only bond for Aguilar. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 28.

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered by FOX 10 staff members, with supplemental information gathered from FOX 10 news reports that were published on Aug. 19 and Aug. 21.

EducationCrime and Public SafetyMaryvaleNews