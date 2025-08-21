Parents voice concerns after fatal stabbing at Maryvale High School

The Brief Following a fatal classroom stabbing, parents at Maryvale High School are concerned about student safety and an apparent lack of communication from the school after the incident. The school district stated it is cooperating with the police investigation to determine how the weapon got onto campus, while students have been moved to remote learning.



Parents of students at Maryvale High School attended a meeting Thursday, two days after a student was fatally stabbed inside a classroom.

What we know:

The stabbing on Tuesday left some parents, including Rocio Solis, concerned about the school's communication policy and the safety of their children.

Solis said she didn't learn about the incident until hours after it happened and was unable to contact her daughter, a senior at the school.

"I don't think she's safe here at all," Solis said.

Maryvale High parent, Rocio Solis

Solis’ daughter was scared because she and other students were receiving conflicting information. Solis said she was unable to reach her daughter due to the school's cellphone policy and didn't receive any official communication from the school until hours after the stabbing.

READ MORE: Maryvale High School student killed; resources for students, staff are available

Memorial at Maryvale High School for a student who was killed in a stabbing inside a classroom on Aug. 19.

After learning that one student repeatedly stabbed another, Solis said she wants to know if the school will increase security measures.

"I don't think nobody deserves that, especially if you think your kid is in a safe zone," she said.

The Phoenix Union High School District released a statement Thursday afternoon stating it is cooperating with the police investigation, which includes determining how the weapon got onto campus.

Related article

What's next:

The district added that it has no further comment at this time.

Since the stabbing, students have not returned to campus and have been on remote learning days.

The suspect, 16-year-old Chris Daniel Aguilar, will be charged as an adult. He's accused of second-degree murder.

A judge set a $500,000 cash-only bond for Aguilar. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 28.