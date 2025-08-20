Expand / Collapse search
Maryvale High School student killed: Resources for students, staff are available

Published  August 20, 2025 3:43pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • On Aug. 19, a Maryvale High School student was fatally stabbed inside a classroom, Phoenix Police said.
    • Resources have been made available to students and staff following the incident.
    • The victim's and suspect's names have not been released.

PHOENIX - Following the deadly stabbing of a Maryvale student inside a classroom on Tuesday, Aug. 19, the school district is offering resources to those affected.

A joint statement released by Councilwoman Betty Guardado and Phoenix Union High School District Superintendent Thea Andrade on Aug. 20 outlined the various resources.

What we know:

If you are a student or staff member, an emotional support team will be at Maryvale High School on Thursday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon. You can find the services by arriving at the front office.

For those who don't want to receive services at the school, you can call the Family Advocacy Center at 602-534-2120 and speak with a victim advocate.

There is also the Teen Lifeline if you want to speak with someone trained to work with teens. You can call it at 602-248-8336.

"We are here for you. We urge anyone in need of support to reach out to the school counselors, crisis teams, or local mental health services. Healing will take time, but we will walk this road together," the joint statement said.

What they're saying:

Guardado and Andrade released a statement on the death of the student and the incident's impact on the community.

"It is with profound sadness and heartbreak that we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, classmates, and teachers of the student whose life was tragically cut short in a violent incident at Maryvale High School. No parent should ever face the pain of losing a child, especially in a place that should be a safe haven for learning and growth," the statement read. "Our community is grieving. This is a moment of sorrow, but also of reflection and unity. As we process this devastating loss, we must come together to support one another, especially our young people, who may be feeling afraid, angry, or overwhelmed."

Phoenix Union and Guardado's office is working with law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation, and to make sure school safety measures are enhanced.

"We must commit ourselves to addressing the underlying causes—whether they be mental health, conflict resolution, or community resources—that contribute to such tragedies," the statement said. "The Maryvale High School administration has been in consistent contact with their families and our office has been working around the clock to ensure that our families know that they are not alone."

The Source

  • A joint statement released by Councilwoman Betty Guardado and Phoenix Union High School District Superintendent Thea Andrade on Aug. 20.

