1 dead following Maryvale High School stabbing

The Brief One student is dead following a stabbing incident at Maryvale High School, according to the Arizona Department of Education. Earlier, Phoenix Police officials said two students were taken to the hospital as a result of the incident.



Officials with the Arizona Department of Education say one student is dead, following a stabbing at a Phoenix high school on Aug. 19.

What we know:

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded at around 11:00 a.m. to Maryvale High School, located in the area of 59th Avenue and Osborn Road.

"Officers arrived and learned there was a fight involving two male students," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

Police say there are no longer any threats to students or staff members.

"Parents have been notified by the school, and they request for parents to continue following the school directions for release," read a portion of the statement.

What they're saying:

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne has issued a statement on the matter, which reads:

"The death of a student as the result of a stabbing at Maryvale High School is a terrible tragedy. Schools must be safe places. The on-campus school safety officer responded immediately, rendered aid to the student and did his job well. This terrible incident reinforces my commitment to doing everything possible to make schools safe."

Maryvale High School is part of the Phoenix Union High School District, and a member of that district's school board, Jeremiah Cota, has issued a statement on the incident. It reads:

"As a board member of Phoenix Union High School District, my thoughts and prayers are with the students, staff, and families at Maryvale High School. Prayers for the victims in today's violent incident."

Phoenix City Councilmember Betty Guardado, who represents the area, has issued the following statement:

"I am heartbroken and deeply disturbed by the violent incident that took place today at Maryvale High School. My thoughts are with the student who was injured, their family, and the entire school community as they process this traumatic event. Classrooms should be a safe place for all students. As a mother and a representative of our community, I want everyone to feel safe at school. Our community stands united in support, and I am committed to working with the school district, community and Phoenix Police to ensure their safety."

Area where the incident happened