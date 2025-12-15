Train and vehicle collide in Phoenix; 3I/Atlas making its closest approach to Earth this week | Morning Brief

From impairment being suspected in collision involving a train and car to 3I/Atlas making its closest approach to Earth this week, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 15.

1. Train and vehicle collide in Phoenix; impairment suspected

Police say a train collided with a car near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. Three adults in the vehicle were transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital. Read more.

2. Man run over by semi-truck in Circle K parking lot: Phoenix PD

Police say a man was run over by a semi-truck in a Circle K gas station's parking lot near 44th and Van Buren streets. Read more.

3. 3I/Atlas making closest approach to Earth this week

3I/ATLAS, an interstellar object identified by NASA as a comet, will swing by Earth in its closest approach this week. Scientists have been tracking the comet’s grand tour of our solar system since it was discovered in July. Read more.

4. Rob Reiner's 32-year-old son arrested, held on $4M bail after parents' killings

The son of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner has been arrested and is being held on a $4 million bail, records show. Data from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Inmate Information Center indicates 32-year-old Nick Reiner was arrested Sunday and then booked Monday with a bail of $4 million. While it's unclear what charges he may face, the data shows he was booked for a felony. Read more.

5. Brown University shooting latest: Authorities continue search for suspected shooter

The search continues Monday for the suspect in a shooting at Brown University on Dec 13 after a person of interest was released from custody. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley and officials made the announcement Sunday night explaining that they had no way of knowing if the shooter, who killed at least two students and injured nine others over the weekend, was still in the city. Read more.

A person walks past crime scene tape closing off the sidewalk in front of Barus & Holley School of Engineering at Brown University the day after two people were shot and killed, and nine people were injured by a gunman during a campus shooting on December 14, 2025. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)