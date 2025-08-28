Maryvale High School stabbing: Suspect indicted on 1st degree murder charges

The Brief A teen who allegedly stabbed and killed a student at Maryvale High School has been indicted on first-degree murder charges. Chris Aguilar, 16, was previously accused of second-degree murder. The stabbing happened on Aug. 19, and the victim was identified as 16-year-old Michael Montoya II.



A grand jury in Maricopa County has indicted a 16-year-old for his alleged role in a deadly stabbing at Maryvale High School.

What we know:

According to court documents, Chris Aguilar has been indicted on a count of first-degree murder. The indictment was handed down on Aug. 26.

Per the documents, prosecutors allege that the murder counts as a dangerous felony, because a deadly weapon was used in the incident.

We previously reported that Aguilar is being charged as an adult.

The backstory:

The deadly incident happened on Aug. 19. According to a statement released by Phoenix Police, a Phoenix Police officer who was working as a School Safety Officer for Maryvale High School was alerted by school staff members at around 10:54 a.m. that an assault had happened inside a classroom.

"The officer was directed to the administration building, where he detained one of the students involved," police said. "A second student was located by officers and firefighters suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was quickly treated on scene and rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries."

On Aug. 20, police identified the victim as 16-year-old Michael Montoya II.

Dig deeper:

Previously, it was reported that Aguilar was accused of second-degree murder. On Aug. 21, we asked Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell as to why the suspect was not facing firs- degree murder charges.

According to investigators, one post made on social media stated that Aguilar and Montoya met up on Aug. 18 for a deal, and Montoya allegedly robbed Aguilar of a firearm.

"The defendant was mad about the robbery and made statements that he was going to murder the victim," investigators wrote.

"That’s what was submitted to our office, second-degree murder, but we always keep an eye open for that," said Mitchell. "The things you point out are absolutely factors that we would look at, but you also have to look at premeditated to do what. To attack, or to kill? So those are other factors we will look at, but nothing is off the table."