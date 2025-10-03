Man dies after being found shot in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot late Thursday night in west Phoenix.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound lying on the ground next to a running SUV.
The man was taken to a hospital by firefighters where he later died.
What we don't know:
The victim wasn't identified.
Police didn't provide any suspect information or details on what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Map of where the shooting happened
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department