Man dies after being found shot in west Phoenix

The Brief A man was found shot on Oct. 2 near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. He wasn't identified. Police ask anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot late Thursday night in west Phoenix.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound lying on the ground next to a running SUV.

The man was taken to a hospital by firefighters where he later died.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified.

Police didn't provide any suspect information or details on what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the shooting happened