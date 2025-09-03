Expand / Collapse search
Maryvale High School deadly stabbing: Teen suspect to enter plea in court

By , and
Published  September 3, 2025 7:17am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Maryvale High School stabbing suspect arraignment

The teenager accused of a deadly stabbing at Maryvale High School in Phoenix will enter his plea in court on Sept 3. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

The Brief

    • Chris Aguilar, 16, is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Sept. 3.
    • Aguilar is accused of first-degree murder in the deadly stabbing of 16-year-old Michael Montoya II.
    • The stabbing happened on Aug. 19 inside a classroom at Maryvale High School.

PHOENIX - The teenager accused of a deadly stabbing at a Phoenix high school is scheduled to enter his plea in court on Sept. 3.

Chris Aguilar, 16, is accused of first-degree murder in the killing of 16-year-old Michael Montoya II. Aguilar is being charged as an adult.

The backstory:

On Aug. 19, the Phoenix Police Department said an officer who was working as a School Safety Officer at Maryvale High School was alerted by school staff members at around 10:54 a.m. that an assault had happened inside a classroom.

"The officer was directed to the administration building, where he detained one of the students involved," police said. "A second student was located by officers and firefighters suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was quickly treated on scene and rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries."

Aguilar was indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 28 for his alleged role in the deadly stabbing.

Chris D. Aguilar (Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Map of Maryvale High School

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from previous FOX 10 reports on Aug. 28 and 19 of this year.

