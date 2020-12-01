Phoenix Police: 25-year-old missing man was victim of shooting in Maryvale

article

Goodyear police say a missing 25-year-old man who was last seen on Monday, Nov. 30 has been found dead.

In a tweet on Dec. 4, the Goodyear Police Department said Tate Robert Bomar was found dead and Phoenix Police would be conducting the investigation.

In a separate statement released by Phoenix Police on Dec. 4, officials identified the victim of a deadly shooting that happened on the night of Nov. 30 as Bomar.

According to a statement released by Phoenix Police on Dec. 1 on the murder, officers responded to an area west of Thomas Road and Grand Avenue for reports of a shooting. When officers, arrived, they found Bomar with a gunshot wound. Bomar was declared dead by Phoenix Fire Crews at the scene.

Phoenix Police officials say a 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting. The teen is accused of murder and weapons violations.

