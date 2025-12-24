What the $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot could buy in Arizona ahead of Christmas Eve drawing
PHOENIX - This would be quite the Christmas present: The Powerball jackpot is at $1.7 billion. Even the lump sum payment would be $781 million.
We all dream of what we could buy if we won the lottery, but in the spirit of Christmas, let’s dream of what we could give.
Local perspective:
A team has been assembled to find a new owner for an NHL team in the Valley.
"The average cost of an NHL team is $1.4 to $3 billion range," said Danny Seiden of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce. "So yeah, you need someone to write these checks."
There is good news for Seiden; the Powerball is set to pay out Christmas Eve at $1.7 billion.
"Someone’s going to win and it might as well be an Arizonan, so that’s my Christmas wish," Seiden said. "We get that winner here, get the tax dollars here, and maybe a new hockey owner."
By the numbers:
Lining up to buy tickets, it makes the mind wander.
"What is it, $1.5 billion? I think I can buy a little bit with it," one shopper said. While another added they would "sail the world for at least a year."
But what if you could turn your winnings into a massive Christmas gift?
"A third or even half that, depending on where you live, being taken out by taxes—that’s still a sizable sum," said Chip Lupo of WalletHub.
Lupo says it would be enough to pay off credit card debt for thousands.
"Easily cover credit card debt for a number of cities, including Tempe, Arizona," Lupo said.
Dig deeper:
Or, even college football.
"Unfortunately, college football today isn’t necessarily about a good coach, good facilities, good team culture; you also need a checkbook," said Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com.
Rabino says assembling a roster at ASU would basically be peanuts if you won the Powerball.
"This day and age of college football and a national championship caliber team—not just Big 12 championship caliber team—probably starts at $20 million a year," Rabino said.
What they're saying:
No matter what you do with the money, just remember to share.
"Family would get quite a bit of it, friends would because I’d want to share with them as well," one ticket buyer said.
What's next:
The Christmas Eve drawing is at 9 p.m. and the cutoff to buy is 7:59 p.m. What could be better under the tree than a ticket worth more money than you can comprehend?
The Source: This information was gathered from shoppers and spokespeople from DevilsDigest.com and WalletHub.