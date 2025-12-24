What the $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot could buy in Arizona ahead of Christmas Eve drawing

The Brief The Powerball jackpot has climbed to a massive $1.7 billion ahead of the Christmas Eve drawing, with a cash value of $781 million. The jackpot could theoretically cover the costs of buying an NHL team in Arizona or funding a national championship-caliber roster for ASU. The drawing is set for 9 p.m. tonight, with the ticket purchase cutoff at 7:59 p.m.



This would be quite the Christmas present: The Powerball jackpot is at $1.7 billion. Even the lump sum payment would be $781 million.

We all dream of what we could buy if we won the lottery, but in the spirit of Christmas, let’s dream of what we could give.

Local perspective:

A team has been assembled to find a new owner for an NHL team in the Valley.

"The average cost of an NHL team is $1.4 to $3 billion range," said Danny Seiden of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce. "So yeah, you need someone to write these checks."

There is good news for Seiden; the Powerball is set to pay out Christmas Eve at $1.7 billion.

"Someone’s going to win and it might as well be an Arizonan, so that’s my Christmas wish," Seiden said. "We get that winner here, get the tax dollars here, and maybe a new hockey owner."

By the numbers:

Lining up to buy tickets, it makes the mind wander.

"What is it, $1.5 billion? I think I can buy a little bit with it," one shopper said. While another added they would "sail the world for at least a year."

But what if you could turn your winnings into a massive Christmas gift?

"A third or even half that, depending on where you live, being taken out by taxes—that’s still a sizable sum," said Chip Lupo of WalletHub.

Lupo says it would be enough to pay off credit card debt for thousands.

"Easily cover credit card debt for a number of cities, including Tempe, Arizona," Lupo said.

Dig deeper:

Or, even college football.

"Unfortunately, college football today isn’t necessarily about a good coach, good facilities, good team culture; you also need a checkbook," said Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com.

Rabino says assembling a roster at ASU would basically be peanuts if you won the Powerball.

"This day and age of college football and a national championship caliber team—not just Big 12 championship caliber team—probably starts at $20 million a year," Rabino said.

What they're saying:

No matter what you do with the money, just remember to share.

"Family would get quite a bit of it, friends would because I’d want to share with them as well," one ticket buyer said.

What's next:

The Christmas Eve drawing is at 9 p.m. and the cutoff to buy is 7:59 p.m. What could be better under the tree than a ticket worth more money than you can comprehend?