What the $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot could buy in Arizona ahead of Christmas Eve drawing

Published  December 24, 2025 3:12pm MST
What would you do if you won the $1.7B lottery?

With the Powerball jackpot at $1.7 billion on Christmas Eve, many are hoping to strike it rich as Santa arrives. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen breaks down what Valley residents could buy with this massive sum of money.

The Brief

    • The Powerball jackpot has climbed to a massive $1.7 billion ahead of the Christmas Eve drawing, with a cash value of $781 million.
    • The jackpot could theoretically cover the costs of buying an NHL team in Arizona or funding a national championship-caliber roster for ASU.
    • The drawing is set for 9 p.m. tonight, with the ticket purchase cutoff at 7:59 p.m.

PHOENIX - This would be quite the Christmas present: The Powerball jackpot is at $1.7 billion. Even the lump sum payment would be $781 million. 

We all dream of what we could buy if we won the lottery, but in the spirit of Christmas, let’s dream of what we could give.

Local perspective:

A team has been assembled to find a new owner for an NHL team in the Valley.

"The average cost of an NHL team is $1.4 to $3 billion range," said Danny Seiden of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce. "So yeah, you need someone to write these checks."

There is good news for Seiden; the Powerball is set to pay out Christmas Eve at $1.7 billion.

"Someone’s going to win and it might as well be an Arizonan, so that’s my Christmas wish," Seiden said. "We get that winner here, get the tax dollars here, and maybe a new hockey owner."

By the numbers:

Lining up to buy tickets, it makes the mind wander.

"What is it, $1.5 billion? I think I can buy a little bit with it," one shopper said. While another added they would "sail the world for at least a year."

But what if you could turn your winnings into a massive Christmas gift?

"A third or even half that, depending on where you live, being taken out by taxes—that’s still a sizable sum," said Chip Lupo of WalletHub.

Lupo says it would be enough to pay off credit card debt for thousands.

"Easily cover credit card debt for a number of cities, including Tempe, Arizona," Lupo said.

Dig deeper:

Or, even college football.

"Unfortunately, college football today isn’t necessarily about a good coach, good facilities, good team culture; you also need a checkbook," said Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com.

Rabino says assembling a roster at ASU would basically be peanuts if you won the Powerball.

"This day and age of college football and a national championship caliber team—not just Big 12 championship caliber team—probably starts at $20 million a year," Rabino said.

What they're saying:

No matter what you do with the money, just remember to share.

"Family would get quite a bit of it, friends would because I’d want to share with them as well," one ticket buyer said. 

What's next:

The Christmas Eve drawing is at 9 p.m. and the cutoff to buy is 7:59 p.m. What could be better under the tree than a ticket worth more money than you can comprehend?

The Source: This information was gathered from shoppers and spokespeople from DevilsDigest.com and WalletHub.

