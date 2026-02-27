Expand / Collapse search

Nancy Guthrie new Ring video; 'The Wire' actor dies in barn fire l Morning News Brief

Published  February 27, 2026 9:46am MST
The Morning News Brief on Friday, February 27, 2026. (Getty Images; Paul Schiraldi/HBO; KSAZ-TV)

From new developments in the Nancy Guthrie case to an actor who died after being caught in a barn fire, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of February 27.

1. Day 27 of Nancy Guthrie search

Friday marks Day 27 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

2. Update on DEA Phoenix shooting

Two men were arrested Feb. 24 in west Phoenix after allegedly firing at DEA agents during a delivery of approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills.

3. New Ring video released in Nancy Guthrie case

Nancy Guthrie: Video shows cars passing through neighborhood

Nancy Guthrie: Video shows cars passing through neighborhood

On Thursday, newly-released video from a neighbor's Ring camera showed a dozen cars passing through the area on the same morning that Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson-area home.

4. ‘The Wire’ actor killed in barn fire

Bobby J. Brown, known for playing Officer Bobby Brown on HBO’s "The Wire," died Wednesday after being caught in a barn fire, according to TMZ.

5. Arizona Cardinals report card

The survey ranks all 32 franchises based on facilities and amenities provided for the team.

Friday & weekend weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/27/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/27/26

Happy Friday! We're wrapping up the work week with warmer-than-normal highs across Arizona.

