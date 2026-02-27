Nancy Guthrie new Ring video; 'The Wire' actor dies in barn fire l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Friday, February 27, 2026. (Getty Images; Paul Schiraldi/HBO; KSAZ-TV)
From new developments in the Nancy Guthrie case to an actor who died after being caught in a barn fire, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of February 27.
1. Day 27 of Nancy Guthrie search
Friday marks Day 27 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.
2. Update on DEA Phoenix shooting
Two men were arrested Feb. 24 in west Phoenix after allegedly firing at DEA agents during a delivery of approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills.
3. New Ring video released in Nancy Guthrie case
On Thursday, newly-released video from a neighbor's Ring camera showed a dozen cars passing through the area on the same morning that Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson-area home.
4. ‘The Wire’ actor killed in barn fire
Bobby J. Brown, known for playing Officer Bobby Brown on HBO’s "The Wire," died Wednesday after being caught in a barn fire, according to TMZ.
5. Arizona Cardinals report card
The survey ranks all 32 franchises based on facilities and amenities provided for the team.
Friday & weekend weather
Happy Friday! We're wrapping up the work week with warmer-than-normal highs across Arizona.
