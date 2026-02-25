Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 25 latest updates

The Brief We're now in the fourth week of the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. On Tuesday, Savannah Guthrie released another video on social media, saying her family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for the recovery of her mother. Also this week, the Pima County Sheriff's Department pushed back on reports that photos of a masked man seen on Nancy's doorbell camera are from different days.



Wednesday marks Day 25 since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home. Investigators believe she was taken against her will.

Wednesday's latest updates

What happened over the past few days?

Timeline:

On Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department reiterated that investigators are continuing to pursue "all viable leads," while the Guthrie family is asking for "No Trespassing" signs to be put around Nancy’s home.

Regarding DNA processing, they said in part, "All evidence collected from the crime scene and related search locations has been submitted for forensic analysis. The laboratory is processing the evidence."

Savannah Guthrie also issued a new plea on Instagram, announcing a reward of up to $1 million for the recovery of Nancy.

"We know that millions of you have been praying. So many people have been of every faith and no faith at all, praying for her return. And we feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home," Savannah said in the video.

On Monday, Pima County officials debunked claims that a new doorbell photo shows a masked suspect at Nancy Guthrie’s home prior to her Feb. 1 abduction, calling the social media rumors "purely speculative."

Investigators clarified that while images show a suspect in various stages of attire, there are no date or time stamps to prove the individual visited the property on multiple different days.

Last weekend, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos reportedly told NBC News that there's a snag with mixed DNA that was sent to a lab in Florida. He also said there are no names his team is currently looking into.

The sheriff's department said detectives and agents are back in the Guthrie neighborhood canvassing as part of the investigation.

"Detectives and agents have collected multiple gloves from the area, and analysis is part of the investigation. Specific details about these pieces of evidence will not be shared publicly, as this remains an active investigation.

There may be fluctuations day to day based on investigative leads. Several hundred law enforcement personnel remain dedicated to this case. This will remain an active investigation until Nancy Guthrie is found or all leads are exhausted."

All crime scene evidence and search warrant scenes have been submitted for analysis. "As with any biological evidence, there can be challenges separating DNA, etc."

Regarding private search parties, they released the following statement:

"Volunteer search groups have inquired about being in the area. Per the Sheriff, they were asked to please give investigators the space they need to do their work. We appreciate their concern, and we all want to find Nancy, but this work is best left to professionals. PCSD has volunteer opportunities if they wish to get involved with the department. Private property laws apply. It is up to each individual property owner to grant permission for anyone to be on their property."

Barricades were set up in front of Nancy Guthrie's home on the morning of Feb. 21.

The FBI says it has received more than 20,000 tips.

"Right now, our focus is on this investigation and serving the victims and this community. Internal or political commentary distracts from this active investigation, and it is very unfortunate. My focus remains on justice and transparency," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

TMZ said they received a "highly sophisticated" ransom demand involving cryptocurrency.

"The email demands a dollar amount similar to the $6 million ransom demand in the previous email we received, days after the kidnapping. This email graphically describes the consequences if the ransom isn't paid," TMZ said.

TMZ said they forwarded the ransom demand to the FBI.

Investigators are also continuing to analyze biological evidence found at Nancy Guthrie’s residence. DNA profiles are currently under lab analysis, and the number of profiles remains part of their active investigation.

The backstory:

Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

PCSD and the FBI are working on finding Guthrie by searching rural and rigid terrain around the Tucson area, where Guthrie and her daughter, Annie, live. The sheriff's department is asking for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

What you can do:

The FBI continues to urge anyone with information to contact its hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. A new online form is available for tips.

A flyer that reads, 'Nancy Guthrie Desparecida' (Disappeared) is taped to Nancy Guthrie's mailbox on February 24, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: