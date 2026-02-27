Arizona weather forecast: Record highs expected across the state

The Brief Record-breaking heat is forecast for Friday with an expected high of 93 degrees in Phoenix, which would mark the warmest temperature ever recorded in the city during meteorological winter. The heat wave is expected to continue through the weekend with record daily highs forecast for the Valley and the High Country, before a cooling trend arrives early next week.



The heat is on! High pressure continues to sit centered over northern Mexico and parts of the Southwest. This is pushing afternoon temperatures well above average and into record territory.

Friday and the Weekend:

The high pressure dome will help thrust our temperature to 93 by this afternoon. After capping at 88 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, this will end up as the first 90-degree day of the year at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. It will also be 1 degree warmer than the current record of 92, which was set in 1986. The average for this time of year is actually 73 degrees.

The forecast high remains at record levels this weekend. The temperature is expected to reach 93 degrees on Saturday. Currently, the records sit at 89 degrees. In addition, the forecast high hits 92 on Sunday. Again, the current record is 89 degrees and will topple over the weekend.

It will remain sunny and dry all weekend and some records are expected in the High Country as well. Flagstaff could set records Friday and Saturday, and remain near record level on Sunday.

Looking Ahead:

Next week, the temperature will gradually drop as the pattern begins to shift. The high remains in the upper 80s on Monday, middle 80s Tuesday through Thursday, and the lower 80s by late next week as a series of systems try to approach our region.

Big picture view:

No rain or snow is in the immediate forecast. For not, the next potential influx of moisture does not arrive until the following weekend.

