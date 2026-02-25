Expand / Collapse search

Experts worry Nancy Guthrie case may go cold; Squatty Potty creator accused of child porn l Morning News Brief

Published  February 25, 2026 9:53am MST
Morning Brief
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. (Getty Images; file)

From the latest in the Nancy Guthrie case as the search for the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie enters Day 25 to the co-founder of the Squatty Potty company charged with child porn, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of February 25.

1. Is the case going cold?

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 25 latest updates

We're now in the fourth week of the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.

2. AZ lawmakers push for DCS reform

'The system is broken': Lawmakers push for reform in potential child abuse cases

Arizona lawmakers are pushing for DCS reform following the death of 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste, whose family was reportedly flagged 19 times before her murder.

3. Allegations of racial slurs at high school basketball game

Racial slur allegations at high school basketball game sparks investigations, calls for action

Allegations of racial slurs and physical harassment, including spitting, have sparked two investigations following a Feb. 20 basketball game between Coolidge and Chinle High Schools.

4. Record-breaking SOTU address

Trump delivers record-breaking State of the Union, declares ‘Golden Age'

President Donald Trump delivered the longest State of the Union address in history Tuesday night, speaking for more than 100 minutes as he declared a new "Golden Age of America."

5. Squatty Potty co-founder charged

Squatty Potty creator faces child pornography charges in Utah

The cofounder of the Squatty Potty company is facing child pornography charges in Utah. Investigators say he was caught watching child sex abuse videos in a chat room online.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/25/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/25/26

Our warming trend continues on Wednesday in the Valley as we'll see a high near 87 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

