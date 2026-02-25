Arizona weather forecast: Record warmth expected this week in Phoenix

The Brief Temperatures will continue to climb Wednesday, reaching 87 degrees in Phoenix and the mid-60s in Flagstaff. Breezy conditions will persist in the mountains of central Arizona with gusts between 15 and 30 mph. A weekend heat wave is expected to bring record-breaking warmth to the Valley from Friday through Sunday. Highs are forecast in the low 90s, while overnight lows will remain in the 60s. We'll get a break from record temps next week when highs drops back into the 80s in Phoenix.



High pressure continues to dominate our forecast this week.

This Week:

The temperature will continue to climb warmer and warmer over the next several days, as our weather pattern refuses to budge. The forecast high will climb to 87 degrees in Phoenix on Wednesday. It will remain mostly sunny in the Valley, and partly sunny in the High Country. In fact, partly cloudy conditions will persist moving forward over the north edge of the state.

The storm track, which helps guide systems through our country, will remain to the north through the rest of the week and this weekend. This allows some clouds to pass over, but keeps any moisture out. Instead, we'll see consistently mostly to partly sunny skies with no shot at rain or snow.

The forecast high reaches 90 on Thursday in Phoenix. This will be the first time this year we reach the 90s, and run about a month earlier than average for 90-degree weather.

This Weekend:

The forecast is expected to reach around 93 degrees Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Valley. This stretch will set records for warmth in Phoenix and around the state several days in a row. In addition, we are set to end February with the most 80+ degree days in winter, as well as the warmest average temperature for winter in Phoenix.

Looking Further Ahead:

Next week, the forecast high will slip back into the 80s. This will still be above average, but no longer in record territory.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com