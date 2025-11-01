3 U of A students killed in hit-and-run crash near campus, police say

The Brief Three University of Arizona students were killed in a hit-and-run crash near campus on the night of Oct. 30. The suspect, 19-year-old Louis John Artal, turned himself in and has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and leaving the scene. Police determined impairment and speeding were major factors in the collision.



Three University of Arizona students are dead following a hit-and-run crash on the night of Oct. 30, according to the Tucson Police Department.

What we know:

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, officials from Operations Division West, the University of Arizona Police Department, and the Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of several pedestrians struck by a vehicle at North Euclid Avenue and East Second Street in Tucson.

Two pedestrians, identified as 21-year-old Sophia Troetel and 22-year-old Josiah Santos, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third pedestrian, identified as 21-year-old Katya Castillo Mendoza, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead on the morning of Nov. 1.

Timeline:

Police said the suspect had fled the scene before first responders arrived.

However, witness interviews were able to determine that a 2019 Porsche Boxter was seen speeding northbound on Euclid Avenue, approaching East Second Street. The three pedestrians were seen walking eastbound across North Euclid Avenue in a crosswalk at the intersection.

Officers said the Porsche didn't stop, struck the three victims and fled.

Dig deeper:

The suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Louis John Artal, turned himself into Tucson Police in the early morning hours of Oct. 31.

An officer determined that Artal was impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision.

What's next:

Artal was booked into the Pima County Jail on charges of three counts of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

"Mr. Artal’s impairment, speeding, and failure to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk are the major contributing factors of this collision," Tucson police said.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the hit-and-run collision.